Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,100 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,143,000 after buying an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after buying an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $144.64. 1,040,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,181. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

