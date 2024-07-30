Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 22,000 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 5,436.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 891.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.44. 803,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,445. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -756.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.62.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

