Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 90,049 Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $16,020,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 1,584,597 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 2,230.9% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 374,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 358,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Ardelyx Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,448. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.83. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 39,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $333,574.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,078.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 39,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $333,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,078.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,119 shares of company stock worth $3,917,050. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

