Bayesian Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.26.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.