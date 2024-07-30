Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 900 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of DaVita by 286,550.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 147.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after acquiring an additional 153,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.82. 366,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,564. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

