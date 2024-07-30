Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $2.64 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 148,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPNG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 2,781,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,936,931. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1,998.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

