Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $18,806,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $103,189,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $227,027,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $20,266,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. 286,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a current ratio of 28.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

