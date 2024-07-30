BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

Shares of BBSEY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $7.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 85.31% and a return on equity of 82.64%. The firm had revenue of $486.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

