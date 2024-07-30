Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.2 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,501. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $103.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BECN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.