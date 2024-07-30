Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BECN

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. 568,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,283. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.49. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.