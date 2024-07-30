BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BELIMO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLHWF traded up $11.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $591.38. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.72. BELIMO has a 52-week low of $441.23 and a 52-week high of $591.38.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators, including non fail-safe and fail safe actuators; fast running and linear actuators; fire damper and smoke control actuators; variable air volume; valve actuators; actuators for harsh environmental conditions; and damper actuator accessories.

