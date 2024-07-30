BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
BELIMO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BLHWF traded up $11.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $591.38. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.72. BELIMO has a 52-week low of $441.23 and a 52-week high of $591.38.
BELIMO Company Profile
