Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,382,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,002,000 after buying an additional 134,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 793,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after buying an additional 38,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.87. 331,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,457. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.