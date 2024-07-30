Berkley W R Corp Acquires 233,671 Shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) by 146.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,671 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 5.74% of Goldenstone Acquisition worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDST. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition by 4,931,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 98,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 98,622 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 483,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDST remained flat at $11.22 on Monday. 78,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,524. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

