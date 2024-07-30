Berkley W R Corp Boosts Stake in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,515 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 3.13% of Inception Growth Acquisition worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGTA. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 204,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

IGTA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,878. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

Inception Growth Acquisition Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

