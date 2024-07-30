Berkley W R Corp Has $5.42 Million Holdings in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,139 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in TLGY Acquisition were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,386,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,509,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TLGY Acquisition by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

TLGY Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

