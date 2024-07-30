Berkley W R Corp Increases Stock Position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Free Report) by 26,452.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,490 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2,174.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 284,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Up 0.1 %

CCTS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

