Berkley W R Corp Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 322,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.06% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,388,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLAC remained flat at $10.83 on Monday. 75,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,049. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

