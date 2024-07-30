Berkley W R Corp Purchases 170,845 Shares of Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG)

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,845 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 5.79% of Chenghe Acquisition I worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LATG. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chenghe Acquisition I by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 251,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 117,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition I Stock Up 0.2 %

Chenghe Acquisition I stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. 5,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 million, a PE ratio of -63.55 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Chenghe Acquisition I Co. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

About Chenghe Acquisition I

Chenghe Acquisition I ( NASDAQ:LATG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific.

