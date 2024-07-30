Berkley W R Corp Purchases 368,328 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 147.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,328 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.77% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVII. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 505.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 490,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 409,632 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,611. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

