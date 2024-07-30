Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 207,156 New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 207,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $659,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 3,546.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,077,000.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 6.9 %

NPAB stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.02. 208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,623. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

