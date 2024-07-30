Berkley W R Corp Raises Stock Position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,277,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,545 shares during the quarter. Cartesian Growth Co. II makes up 0.8% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.06% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENE. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 794,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 50,225 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 416,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 76,475 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENE remained flat at $11.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,585. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

