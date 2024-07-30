Berkley W R Corp Sells 167,609 Shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Berkley W R Corp lessened its stake in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,609 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Mars Acquisition were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Mars Acquisition by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 256,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Mars Acquisition by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 384,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

MARX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

