Berkley W R Corp Trims Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,430,000 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals makes up 1.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.45% of Commercial Metals worth $30,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 630,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after buying an additional 67,068 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 45.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,518. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

