B&G Foods (BGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. B&G Foods has set its FY24 guidance at $0.75-0.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE BGS opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,468.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

