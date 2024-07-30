BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
BGC Group Price Performance
Shares of BGCP opened at $4.43 on Friday. BGC Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.51.
BGC Group Company Profile
