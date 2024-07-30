Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDSX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.08.

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 85.80% and a negative return on equity of 29,379.44%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

