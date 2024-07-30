BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.48

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 13402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLFS. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,480.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $313,281. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

