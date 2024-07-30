Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Update

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,818,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 10,870,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 59,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.14 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.41%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

