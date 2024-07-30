BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $817.93 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $65,862.01 or 1.00050487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009028 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00072090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

