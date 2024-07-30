BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $66,326.76 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $823.70 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $66,326.76 or 0.99989243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000971 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00071550 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 66,729.237901 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.