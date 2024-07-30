Bitcoiva Trading Down 3.5% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $97.18 million and $282,971.88 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.06 or 0.00009139 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,271.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.21 or 0.00656698 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00043720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00078811 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.14136358 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $310,959.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.