BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 26.4% in July

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 678,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,182,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 76,438 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 273,706 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 180,266 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 251,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,008. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

