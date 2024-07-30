BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. 82,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $10.62.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
