BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. 82,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 271,029 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 97,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 260,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 163,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.