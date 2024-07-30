Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BGX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,825. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 149.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 151,969 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,110,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $314,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 147,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $155,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

