Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Up 6.7% in July

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 7,490,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 1,889,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,527. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

