BNB One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.80 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. BNB has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion and $1.80 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $573.24 or 0.00863245 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,478 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,937,500.66981208. The last known price of BNB is 572.76363487 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2200 active market(s) with $1,796,232,953.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

