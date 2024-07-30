BNB One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.80 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. BNB has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion and $1.80 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $573.24 or 0.00863245 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,478 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,937,500.66981208. The last known price of BNB is 572.76363487 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2200 active market(s) with $1,796,232,953.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.