Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:BEI.UN)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$79.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$63.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$95.00 target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$85.93.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.