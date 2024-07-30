Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Booking by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Booking by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2,827.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,056.31.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $21.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,776.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,768. The company has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,887.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,689.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 999 shares of company stock worth $3,939,187 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

