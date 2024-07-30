Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 67,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRAG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRAG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Bragg Gaming Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRAG traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 29,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,507. The company has a market cap of $142.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.94. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bragg Gaming Group

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.