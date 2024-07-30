Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.34.

EAT traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 660,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,109. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

