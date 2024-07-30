Bristow Group (VTOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.10%.
Shares of VTOL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.09. 12,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,579. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 920.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91. Bristow Group has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $38.28.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
