Brixmor Property Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 114.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,020,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.