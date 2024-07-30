Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 960,845 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.63% of Brixmor Property Group worth $44,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of BRX stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

