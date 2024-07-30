Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.410-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,804. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNL. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

