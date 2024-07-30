Brokerages Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) PT at C$26.90

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDT shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$25.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.77 and a 52 week high of C$27.30.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

