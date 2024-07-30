Brokerages Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price at $58.86

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $55,362.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,757. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

