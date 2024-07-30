Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target at $56.88

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 346.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 52,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 40.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEOH stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.39. Methanex has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

