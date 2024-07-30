Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target at $56.88

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.88.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Methanex
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex
Methanex Stock Down 0.0 %
MEOH stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.39. Methanex has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65.
Methanex Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Methanex
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.