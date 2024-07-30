Brokerages Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target at $13.80

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,486 shares of company stock valued at $604,441. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,661,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Udemy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,980 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Udemy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 512,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

