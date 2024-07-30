Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRO. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $98.66 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $99.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,893,000 after buying an additional 86,824 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

