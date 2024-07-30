Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance
OTCMKTS BCUCF remained flat at $100.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.09. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $107.96.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
