Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BCUCF remained flat at $100.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.09. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $107.96.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, jumpsuits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, and matching sets; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, and flat shoes; hats, belts, eyewear, jewelry, scarves, and other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

